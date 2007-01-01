Skip Navigation

 

ICE logo

iSalute Link

 

 

 

 

 

Welcome to Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston,
Home of Military Medicine located in the heart of San Antonio

Fort Sam Houston was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1975. As one of the Army's oldest installations and now part of Joint Base San Antonio.  Fort Sam Houston boasts the largest collection of historic structures -- more than 900 buildings. Even more consequential than the numbers is the historical integrity of the post's different sections which represent different eras of construction. Careful preservation of these areas allows the post to live with its history, surrounded by existence of the traditions of excellence established when the first soldier arrived here in 1845.

 more information..

TOP STORIES

Army South holds reintegration rehearsal of concept drill

Army South brought representatives together from multiple agencies in San Antonio to practice roles participants would play during reintegration of Department of Defense members during a rehearsal of concept drill.

 

 



more on this story

Local Navy recruiters assist Girls in Engineering, Math and Sciences at UIW

 

 

 

more on this story

Army Medical Service Corps celebrates 99 years of service

 

 




more on this story

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS BUDGET

The Fort Sam Houston Independent School District will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m. July 28 in the Professional Development Center, located at 1908 Winans Road at Fort Sam Houston to discuss the school district’s 2016-2017 budget.

 

 


more on this story

1
2
3
4
         
EXTERNAL LINKS (Non-DoD link - Click to read disclaimer)

Straight Talk Line

For current, automated information during a natural disaster, crisis or emergency, call (210) 466-4630.

Resilency

 