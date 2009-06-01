Mission: The Public Affairs Office supports the 502d Force Support Group in the areas of public information, media relations, command information and community relations. Function: Public Affairs Office seeks to inform and communicate the requirements, capabilities, actions and achievements of its Mission Support Group and its’ mission partners to its Service members, family members, civilian employees and the general public with complete and accurate information.



Command Information produces the News Leader, a weekly paper with a circulation of 10,000 providing information on activities of the base to all base personnel and maintains the Fort Sam Houston website content.

Media Relations works with news media to provide interviews, coordinate visits and respond to queries.

Community Relations works to increase public awareness and understanding of Fort Sam Houston and the Air Force's mission.

Multimedia Center is a visual information support center providing service and products in the areas of photography, graphics, multimedia and self-help to the Fort Sam Houston military community.



Contact Information:

2080 Wilson Way, Bldg 247

Fort Sam Houston 78234-5004

Public Affairs Officer 221-1099/DSN 471

Public Affairs Deputy 221-1151/DSN 471

Public Affairs Community Relations 808-0002, DSN 420/221-0546, DSN 471

or e-mail us at:USAF.jbsa.502-ABW.mbx.502-abw-pa@mail.mil.

Office Symbol: 502 ABW/PA



